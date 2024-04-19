Trump: Survival Of Ukraine Important For U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former U.S. President Donald Trump said the survival of Ukraine is important for the United States, and reprimanded European allies for insufficient support for Kyiv.

He wrote about this on Thursday in his social media platform Truth Social, Ukrinform reports with reference to Reuters .

"Why can't Europe equalize or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need? As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE!" wrote Trump.

U.S. elections: leading media organizations call on Biden,to speak at televised debates

It is noted that Trump's statement emerged the day after he met in New York's Trump Tower with Polish President Andrzej Duda and praised Poland. The ex-president and the Polish leader discussed Duda's proposal that NATO members should spend at least 3% of their GDP on defense – not 2%, as set by current rules.

In his post, Trump for the first time expressed the need to strengthen support for Ukraine, although he stopped short of endorsing he bill on the allocation of $61 billion to the nation, which the House of Representatives should vote on soon.

U.S. aid bill for Ukraine foresees development of long-term aid strategy

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress would consider the aid package for Ukraine on Saturday, despite fierce objections from the Republicans' right wing.