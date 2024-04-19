Türkiye's Togg Starts Working On New B-SUV Model

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish carmaker Togg has started working on a new T8X model, aB-segment sport utility vehicle (SUV), as the firm's CEO GurcanKarakas told Anadolu that they will unveil the new model aftersales of the T10F sedan start next year, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During a test drive at a Togg campus in Bursa, northwesternTürkiye, Karakas said an all-wheel-drive version of the T10X willbe offered for sale this June-July as a limited edition.

“We continue our operations to gradually gain a foothold inEurope since the end of last year, and we already established ourcompany, Togg Europe GmbH, in May 2021,” he said.

“Currently, we're building the infrastructure and we want tostart the pre-order of the T10X in Europe at the end of this year,and start the deliveries of the new 2025 model,” he added.

Change of plans in target markets

Karakas said Togg's overseas target market strategy was revisedafter monitoring market dynamics.

They previously planned to start from Scandinavian countries,making their way to the Netherlands and Belgium, but there has beena change of plans.

“The sector is advancing quickly and Chinese carmakers arespreading everywhere, which is why we decided to enter the marketsof Europe, specifically the 'triangle' of Germany, France, andItaly, which make up the biggest European car market, as we feelconfident in our experience and in ourselves as a firm,” hesaid.

'No firm but Togg produced, sold 20,000 units in first year ofproduction'

Karakas stressed that they got record demand for the new modelsthey put out, as last year they sold all the vehicles they wereplanning to make during the year within 18 hours.

“From the sales, we saw that Türkiye is ready for such a changeto electric vehicles, with customers purchasing the T10Xconsciously, and more than 80% of the sales were for thehighest-end version of the vehicle, and since April 2023 to the endof the year, we made the delivery of the first 20,000 vehicles,” hesaid.

“There is not a single firm in the world known to have produced20,000 units of vehicles in their first year of production and havesold them all, at least to our knowledge, which is why this is aremarkable success for our country and every one of us, marking ita pleasant beginning,” he added.

“So we're working night and day to follow through after ourfirst success story.”

Success to continue with new models

Karakas underlined that their success will continue with newmodels.

“We unveiled the T10F in January, but we started working a yearbefore, and similarly, we're putting in efforts to bring thesuccess to our next models after the T10F, preparing the B-segmentSUV T8X for this time next year,” he said.