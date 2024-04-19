Middle East On The Brink- Explosions In Iran, Airspace Closed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- Iran fired air defence batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
It remained unclear if the country was under attack. However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.ADVERTISEMENT
IRNA said the defenses fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.
The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged“loud noise” in the area.
Commercial flights began diverting their routes over western Iran without explanation early Friday as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic reported“explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan. State television acknowledged“loud noise.” Read Also Strikes On Israel: Iran Says, 'Era of Strategic Patience Over' Blinken Dials Muslim Allies Over Iran-Israel Tensions
The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.
The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on explosions being heard over Isfahan near its international airport. It offered no explanation. However, Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.
Iranian state television began a scrolling, on-screen alert acknowledging a“loud noise” near Isfahan, without immediately elaborating.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran's response if Israel takes any further military action against it would be“immediate and at a maximum level,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told CNN Thursday, as fears rise of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
“In case the Israeli regime embarks on adventurism again and takes action against the interests of Iran, the next response from us will be immediate and at a maximum level,” Amir-Abdollahian told CNN's Erin Burnett in an exclusive interview in New York.
His remarks come in the wake of an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel last week that Tehran said was retaliation for a deadly suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria – placing the region on edge as Israel vowed to strike back in return. (With AP inputs)
