J&K Govt To Literate 3.5 Lakh Adults

Apart from this, the government has an array of initiatives which are set to be implemented in the fiscal year 2024-25 to uplift schools, colleges, and educational standards across the Union Territory.

As per the official document, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, schools from primary to senior secondary levels will receive annual grants from 5,000 to 20,000 for the purchase of books, a move aimed at improving access to quality education and enriching the learning experience for students of all ages.

Recognizing the importance of early childhood education in laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning, the government plans to establish 2000 kindergartens in 2024-25, it said.

Approximately 8.43 lakh elementary-level students will benefit from fortified rice meals under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to ensure improved nutritional health among school children, it added.

It further said that 233 schools are also slated to undergo upgrades under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India Scheme, an initiative aimed at modernizing school facilities and creating conducive learning environments for students and teachers alike.

To support girl students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the government will provide a scholarship of 5000 each under the Beti Anmol Scheme to enable access to education and empower young girls to pursue their academic aspirations, it said.

To encourage physical activity and boost a culture of sportsmanship among students across the UnionTerritory, 18723 schools will be equipped with sports equipment, with a financial allocation of 18.50 crore, it added.

On the higher education front, the government plans to complete the construction of five newly established colleges during the 2024-25 fiscal year, it said, adding that two hostel blocks, two science blocks, and additional lecture blocks in various colleges will be finalized to enhance infrastructure and accommodate growing student populations.

Eight colleges are slated for assessment and accreditation in the 2024-25 fiscal year to ensure quality higher education opportunities for students across Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now