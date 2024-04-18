UP SDMA Issues Heatwave Advisory For Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued an advisory for voters, especially senior citizens and individuals with special needs, in anticipation of the impending heatwave and high temperatures expected during the polling days.

Citing climate change as the cause of the extreme heat, the Authority has recommended that senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with special needs should vote during the morning hours.

Voters are advised to wear light-coloured cotton clothing with full sleeves, stay adequately hydrated, and ensure head coverage when leaving their homes.

The Authority's vice-chairperson, Lt Gen (retd) Yogendra Dimri, has appealed to people to take all precautions to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Furthermore, the Authority has urged voters to avoid bringing children to polling booths and to prioritise the needs of senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with special needs while casting their votes.

In the event of any heat-related issues at the polling booth, individuals can seek assistance from the booth level officer for ORS or call 108 for ambulance services.