Safadi, Iranian Counterpart Discuss War On Gaza, Regional Escalation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) NEW YORK - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in New York on the sidelines of the Security Council's session on the situation in the Middle East.

The two top diplomats discussed regional developments and efforts to end the war on Gaza as well as the dangers of escalation on the entire region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi told his Iranian counterpart that Jordan will not allow Iran or Israel to turn Jordan into a battleground and will confront any violation of its airspace and threats to its security and citizens, the statement said.

He also underlined the importance of Iranian official media stopping scorning Jordanian positions and symbols and underestimating the Kingdom's historic and unwavering support of the Palestinian people's rights.

Safadi also stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region, starting with stopping the aggression on Gaza.

Safadi told Amirabdollahian that Jordan seeks“good relations” with Iran but added that“building these good relations requires removing causes of tension and stopping interference in Jordan's affairs”.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister underlined his country's respect to Jordan and its stances, stressing that the offences in some Iranian media outlets do not represent the official position of Tehran and its relations with Amman, the statement said.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran has responded to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus and does not seek further escalation.

He also voiced his country's keenness on maintaining communication with Jordan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.