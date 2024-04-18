(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; Coffee Lover?Fair Will Take Place in May at the National Stadium of Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News addFile('/beardeddragon/axolotl', '/beardeddragon/axolotl?gcb=0&cb=40', true, [], true, false, true, false); Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub
More Search Local News Updated: April 16, 2024Coffee Lover?Fair Will Take Place in May at the National Stadium of Costa Rica
It will take place at the National Stadium
By TCRN STAFF April 15, 2024
, which will take place on May 18 and 19, at the National Stadium event also aims to support small and medium-sized coffee companies in the country. Multipurpose event
In addition to exhibitors, the agenda promises educational, cultural, social good and public interest entertainment programming includes informative talks, workshops and cultural presentations for exhibitors is now open. Facts in brief:
What: a Coffee Fair
Where: National Stadium
When: May 18 and 19Time From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Entry: ₡3 thousand. Children and seniors free
Pet Friendly Event
-
