(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; Coffee Lover?Fair Will Take Place in May at the National Stadium of Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News addFile('/beardeddragon/axolotl', '/beardeddragon/axolotl?gcb=0&cb=40', true, [], true, false, true, false); Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Exciting Options for Deep-Sea Fishing in Costa Rica Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Pura Vida Revealed: The Secrets Behind Costa Rica's Happy Lifestyle Culture & Lifestyle Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire Culture & Lifestyle San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Culture & Lifestyle Four Cantons and One District Begin the Path to Becoming Compassionate Cities Culture & Lifestyle Running After Childbirth: Everything You Need to Know

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: April 16, 2024Coffee Lover?Fair Will Take Place in May at the National Stadium of Costa Rica

It will take place at the National Stadium

By TCRN STAFF April 15, 2024310 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - April 18, 2024The US Will Expedite Investigations Against Airline Companies to Protect Users Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - April 18, 2024Pura Vida Revealed: The Secrets Behind Costa Rica's Happy Lifestyle Local News TCRN STAFF - April 18, 2024Enjoy This Weekend a Free Exhibition of Antique Cars, Picnic, Music and Gastronomy in San José TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

, which will take place on May 18 and 19, at the National Stadium event also aims to support small and medium-sized coffee companies in the country.

In addition to exhibitors, the agenda promises educational, cultural, social good and public interest entertainment programming includes informative talks, workshops and cultural presentations for exhibitors is now open.

What: a Coffee Fair

Where: National Stadium

When: May 18 and 19Time From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entry: ₡3 thousand. Children and seniors free

Pet Friendly Event