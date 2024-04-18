(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; US Channel Selects Costa Rica to Film Romantic Comedy ⋆ The Costa Rica News addFile('/beardeddragon/axolotl', '/beardeddragon/axolotl?gcb=0&cb=40', true, [], true, false, true, false); Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Updated: April 18, 2024
US Channel Selects Costa Rica to Film Romantic Comedy

The recording took place in March, specifically in Punta Leona

By TCRN STAFF
April 15, 2024

The American television channel Hallmark selected Costa Rica to film a romantic comedy that will hit the screen in August 65 million homes in that country have access to the channel recording took place in March, specifically in Punta Leona.

“The filming team was in Costa Rica for about 15 days and we also had the participation of Costa Ricans as part of the work staff,” said Sergio Miranda, producer and owner of Costa Rica Production Services.

Punta Leona was chosen due to its ease in logistical issues such as variety of locations and proximity to the capital well as the combination of beach and jungle, and the beautiful settings that the place offers.

Among the locations, Playa Mantas and the Punta Leona Private Reserve stand out. Likewise, it was filmed in other natural areas, internal facilities that are part of the hotel and even a nearby private luxury villa.

This is not the first time that Punta Leona has served as the setting for an international production 1992, the renowned American director Ridley Scott chose this site for the recording of the film“1492: The Conquest of Paradise”, which tells of the arrival and conquest of America by the Spanish.

-p- Advertisement - SourceMelissa Gonzalez Via Beleida Delgado