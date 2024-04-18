Techmediabreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI), BOXABL Partner To Make 'Quite The Impact' In Affordable Housing Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a forward-thinking multi-strategy operating company specializing in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, today announced the beginning of its long-term real estate vision and working relationship with

Boxabl, Inc. (“BOXABL”) , a revolutionary modular home building company. According to the announcement, the partnership with DLMI“further expands the use cases of BOXABL where together they can identify, design and develop beautiful communities, known as BOXABL Villages.” The announcement further noted that DLMI's leadership and position on the future of finance through security tokens, combined with all traditional means, will create additional unique opportunities for these villages to thrive and scale. Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lakes Minerals, said,“I am also very excited to share this monumental day with our loyal and growing DLMI shareholders. DLMI and BOXABL working together to develop not only the BOXABL Village Concept, but also utilizing the large reach and influence we have created here at DLMI to provide solutions to affordable housing. The crisis that the housing market industry is experiencing is in desperate need of a realistic, attainable fix. I truly believe that BOXABL is the first modular home company to crack the code on this, and together we intend on making quite the impact.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

