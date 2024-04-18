420 With CNW - Why The UK Needs To Consider Decriminalizing Cannabis As Germany Just Did

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Germany recently passed a new law that

decriminalizes marijuana possession

and cultivation for personal use, permitting individuals over the age of 18 to possess up to 25 grams of marijuana and cultivate up to three plants for personal use. Beginning in July 2024, German citizens can also join cannabis grower's associations or not-for-profit social clubs that focus on the collective

cultivation of cannabis

for members' benefit.

In contrast to Germany's progressive stance, the UK government maintains its support for cannabis prohibition, which sets it apart from...

