Cryptonewsbreaks Proof Of Talk 2024 Looks To Shape The Agenda Of The Future

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Proof of Talk, heralded as the Davos of Web3, is returning to Paris, France, for its second year. The event, Proof of Talk 2024, is scheduled for June 10-11, 2024, at the historic Museum of Decorative Arts in the Louvre Palace at the heart of Paris. The summit, which brings together thought leaders, Web3 visionaries, investors, CEOs, founders, exchanges, digital asset managers, and regulatory authorities, seeks to welcome more than 2,500 participants. Proof of Talk 2024 aims to deliver a unique event with a highly curated audience dedicated to shaping the future of blockchain and global policy. It features a speaker lineup showcasing CEOs, founders and leaders of the Web3 and digital assets industry. It also features impact-focused networking sessions and a refined agenda with over 20 panels, 10+ workshops, and over five keynotes and firesides on key topics shaping Web3's future, including real-world asset tokenization, AI-blockchain integration, gaming evolution, and smart contract security.“Right now, the industry is on the brink of a new era, and we've harnessed this enthusiasm to curate an event with the most influential people from Web3, digital assets and traditional finance to shape the agenda of the future,” said Zohair Dehnadi, co-founder, Proof of Talk and partner, X-Ventures, a Germany-based digital assets investment fund.

To view the full press release, visit



About Proof of Talk

Proof of Talk is setting a new standard in the Web3 conference landscape, positioning itself not just as another Web3 conference but as a pivotal forum where the promise of decentralization comes to life. The summit uniquely combines the essence of traditional economic forums with the dynamic, decentralized Web3 community, fostering an innovative ecosystem of dialogue and action. It stands as a platform for change, where every voice, from the seasoned economist to the radical Web3 founder, contributes to a collective vision of a decentralized economic future. By facilitating engaging discussions and unparalleled networking, participants shape this new landscape. Learn more at

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with

CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CRYPTO to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

CryptoCurrency News Wire is where News, content and information converge via Crypto.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork