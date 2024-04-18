Ceres Applauds U.S. DOE And New York State Officials On Approval Of New Home Energy Rebate Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 18, 2024 /3BL/ - The U.S. Department of Energy announced today that New York is the first state to have its new federal home energy rebates application approved. Ceres welcomed this milestone as a key step toward ensuring residents across the U.S. can benefit from federal incentives to power homes more efficiently and generate energy savings.

In 2022, the U.S. Congress and Biden administration established two home energy rebate programs to help residents benefit from leading technology to more efficiently and cost-effectively power their homes. These programs are funded by the federal government but designed and implemented at the state level to help homeowners upgrade to cleaner, more efficient appliances and systems. States must submit their home energy rebate program applications for DOE approval. New York is the first state to have its application approved, but DOE is reviewing home energy rebate program applications from 11 other states and expects to receive additional state applications in the coming months.

Ceres, in collaboration with key manufacturers, retailers, and service providers, provided feedback to state energy offices on program design, including in California , Massachusetts , and Wisconsin .

In March, Ceres convened a meeting between key industry players and DOE's Office of State and Community Energy Programs as part of LEAD on a Clean Economy to discuss ideas to optimize rebate implementation. Ceres also organized a roundtable discussion in Madison, WI, focused on the newly established federal home energy rebate programs. The event provided major manufacturers and energy efficiency service providers the opportunity to share expertise and insight with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Gov. Tony Evers, and other state and local officials.

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line - changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

Media Contact : Helen Booth-Tobin, ...