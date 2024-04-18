Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's Most Awaited Largest Temple Festival Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The most-awaited historic Thrissur Pooram will be held today. This annual temple festival, which is regarded as the mother of all poorams, was organized by Maharaja of Kochi, with participation from ten temples (Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi Kanimangalam, Karamuku, Laloor, Choorakottukara, Panamukkampally, Ayyanthole, Chembukkavu, Neythilakavu).

The celebration is known for its colorful array of colorfully dressed elephants and its kudamattom ceremony. One of the highlights, and one that is closely observed, is the kudamattom ritual, which involves the quick and rhythmic changing of vibrantly colored and sequined parasols.

The ilanjithara melam, a captivating display of traditional instruments that transports thousands of spectators to a state of happiness and euphoria, is another highlight. Approximately 250 artists play in this traditional orchestra, which is directed by chenda artists. The energy of the thousands of onlookers, who wave their hands in time with the beat produced by the chenda, kurumkuzhal, kombu, and elathalam (traditional instruments of Kerala), is reflected in the orchestra. The spectacular pooram ends with the dashing fireworks.