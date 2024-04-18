Happen Ventures Thanks Nonprofit Network For National Volunteer Week

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) 500+ Nonprofits benefit from diverted goods matching their needs.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Happen Ventures, a leading beneficial reuse company, is thanking its nonprofit network for their extraordinary work ahead of National Volunteer Week (April 21-27, 2024). Happen Ventures continues to grow an ever-growing national network of nonprofits because it understands the complexity of waste management and is diverting valuable resources to these agencies. The nonprofits gain exclusive access to a variety of products that fits their needs.





The nonprofits register for free to join the Happen Ventures network. Some newest nonprofit members to its 500+ network include:



Iglesias de Dios Vida Eterna Tucson, Arizona

Primera Iglesias Rosa de Saron RGV Inc., Mercedes, TX

Pleasant Valley Clarkdale, Mississippi

Fountain of Hope Inc Atlanta, Georgia

Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Harriman, TN

Valley View Community Food Bank El Mirage, AZ Hemplegacy Foundation Phoenix, Arizona (AZ)

National Volunteer Week is celebrated annually during the third week of April and this year is observed from April 21 to 27. This week-long celebration places a spotlight on inspiring figures whose invaluable kindness through volunteering betters our communities.

“Ahead of National Volunteer Week, Happen Ventures welcomed to its Beneficial Reuse Program more than 500+ nonprofit organizations to receive excess inventory and returns from grocery and department stores,” said Jessica Gonzalez, CEO & Founder of Happen Ventures.“Items such as protective equipment and personal care products are being donated every week to small and forgotten nonprofits in need of supplies to operate.”

Happen Ventures determines the ideal donation size for the nonprofit which ranges from boxes, pallets, or truckloads. They receive timely notifications when local businesses have products for donations matching their needs. Immediately, Happen Ventures works with the nonprofit to coordinate the pickup of the donated items.

The donated items typically consist of:



Clothing & Shoes

Toys & Games

Cleaning products

PPE

Electronics

School supplies

Baby care

Food

Furniture

Home Maintenance hardware

Health & Wellness

Beauty Items

Women's hygiene

Office supplies Household items

At the heart of Happen Ventures is a commitment to community upliftment. By donating items to those in need, they not only reduce waste but also make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

Gonzalez added they turn unwanted items into community resources, saving them from the landfill and giving them a new purpose. Nonprofits are gaining exclusive access to a variety of products that make a real difference to their organizations.

About Happen Ventures

Happen Ventures is a proud, women-led, LatinX-founded enterprise dedicated to forging meaningful connections between conscious businesses and communities. Jessica Gonzalez is a proud single mother to her amazing children, and she embraces that the path to building a business has never been easy for her, but she lives and works with the attitude that“nothing is impossible.” That is the legacy she wants for herself and her children. Happen Ventures takes products that are intended to go to landfills and donates them to people in need. Born from a vision to repurpose instead of discard, Happen Ventures has championed the cause of beneficial reuse. In just a few years, its partnership with top-tier retailers and waste management giants has diverted 5,000 truckloads from landfills, repurposing an astounding $650M+ worth of goods and lightening the Earth by 75,000 tons of potential waste. For more information, go to:

Contacts

...

+1 855-452-9376

The post Happen Ventures Thanks Nonprofit Network for National Volunteer Week appeared first on Caribbean News Global .