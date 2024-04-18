Williams To Volunteer At Nearly 100 Community Projects Across 17 States

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams (NYSE: WMB) employees will be volunteering in communities across the United States as part of the company's third annual Volunteer Week, April 21 to 27. With about 100 projects scheduled in 17 states, hundreds of employees will repair wheelchair ramps, clean up community parks, make meals and build ballpark bleachers, among dozens of other volunteer jobs.





“Each year, I'm proud to see how motivated our employees are as they lend a hand to the many nonprofits across our footprint that inspire change and improve lives,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer.“Williams Volunteer Week is truly a grassroots effort where individual employees work with community organizations to identify projects and recruit teams of volunteers to fulfill all kinds of needs. Strong community involvement has long been at the heart of our culture at Williams, and I look forward to joining in this fantastic effort.”

Williams Volunteer Week, which coincides with National Volunteer Week , builds on the company's tradition of community stewardship through employee volunteerism and financial support. Last year, employees recorded 35,282 volunteer hours, serving as advocates, youth mentors, coaches, nonprofit board members and volunteer firefighters. In addition, Williams awarded more than $13.1 million to more than 2,100 organizations across 48 states on top of the personal contributions made by employees, retirees and board members. Learn more about Williams' community giving .

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a trusted energy industry leader committed to safely, reliably, and responsibly meeting growing energy demand. We use our 33,000-mile pipeline infrastructure to move a third of the nation's natural gas to where it's needed most, supplying the energy used to heat our homes, cook our food and generate low-carbon electricity. For over a century, we've been driven by a passion for doing things the right way. Today, our team of problem solvers is leading the charge into the clean energy future – by powering the global economy while delivering immediate emissions reductions within our natural gas network and investing in new energy technologies. Learn more at .

