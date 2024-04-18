Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Attack By 14 Russian FPV Drones On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service have repelled a massive attack from 14 Russian FPV drones on the Zaporizhzhia axis.
The border agency announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The border guards repelled a massive strike from 14 enemy FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia sector. One of them went down and a warhead did not detonate," the State Border Guard Service said.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
