MSR MEDIA Campaign To End Corruption In The CBI Industry

MSR MEDIA plans to file a lawsuit in United States federal court in the coming weeks

MSR MEDIA evidence has been provided to US authorities and will be provided next week to the European Commission MSR MEDIA at its attorneys' offices in Washington, DC, extends invitations within the next ten business days to review investigative findings ...

By Caribbean News Global contributor

WASHINGTON, USA – MSR MEDIA a dynamic international film production company, has invested over US $35 million to produce ten films in St Kitts and Nevis and has purchased and renovated the former OTI Hotel at the St Kitts and Nevis government's request, said in a media statement Thursday, April 18, 2024, that MSR MEDIA has learned that the CBI industry has been plagued with corruption, fraud, and money laundering across the Caribbean.

In response to MSR MEDIA's campaign to end corruption in the CBI industry, MSR MEDIA plans to file a lawsuit in United States federal court in the coming weeks in order to hold these individuals and companies accountable for defrauding MSR MEDIA and the people of St Kitts and Nevis of millions of dollars.

MSR MEDIA statement suggested that“those who knowingly participate in these illegal practices or allow them to continue, including CBI escrow agents and CBI sales agents ... contact our US-based attorneys within five business days of this press release by contacting ....”

“MSR MEDIA and its US-based attorneys plan to present these explosive findings in US federal court demonstrating the scope and depth of this international scam, which has violated US laws related to corruption, fraud, and money laundering,” adding.“MSR MEDIA has obtained financial data from the US and international financial systems, including evidence of transactions benefiting government officials related to the CBI industry,” extended“invitation to review evidence.”

MSR MEDIA official statement noted:“Over the last two years, MSR MEDIA, which was designated an Approved Public Benefactor by St Kitts and Nevis, has fought to investigate and end illegal practices in St Kitts and Nevis and beyond. In particular, MSR MEDIA has investigated, revealed, and publicly denounced the illegal“underselling” of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) units at prices well below the legally mandated rates, allowing for corrupt actors to corner the market and provide kickbacks to government officials who allow these practices to persist. These actions have defrauded the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis as well as good-faith investors like MSR MEDIA.”

“MSR MEDIA welcomes the news that four Caribbean nations, including St Kitts and Nevis, recently signed a“Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ) seeking to end this illicit conduct once and for all, for the good of its citizens.”

“While four Caribbean nations have pledged to reshape their CBI industries pricing and practices, St Lucia's decision not to join the MOU ... is an obstacle to the goal of a free and fair CBI marketplace,” MSR MEDIA said.

“I believe that the best way to do so is through collective and coordinated regional action. As it relates to the Citizenship by Investment Programme [CIP], Saint Lucia is fully supportive of the agreement signed by the OECS CIP countries.

“In fact, we have implemented all but one provision. Some of the provisions are already provided for by the laws of Saint Lucia.

“On the matter of pricing, we have contractual arrangements in place which will have to be observed or government will face potential legal action.

“We hope to sign the Memorandum of Agreement once it becomes possible. I have a responsibility to protect our mission of 'Putting People First.'”

“I will provide a comprehensive explanation of the future of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, and audited financial statements will be made available to the House as stipulated by law in the policy statement on April 23, 2024. ~ Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

Last November, discounting and financing CBI schemes that are in US Courts and others heading there , has intensified international investigations.

MSR MEDIA in its statement Thursday, said:“To be clear: as investigators in the European Union, United States, and United Kingdom examine the Caribbean CBI industry more closely, this widespread corruption presents a grave, existential threat to Caribbean economies and the visa-free travel privileges enjoyed by its citizens.

“MSR MEDIA, along with its US-based attorneys, will address this issue by engaging directly with St Lucia's prime minister, Philip J. Pierre, the deputy prime minister and minister for tourism and investment, Ernest Hilaire. These officials are invited to join MSR MEDIA at its attorneys' offices in Washington, DC, within the next ten business days to review investigative findings regarding the criminal activities undertaken by some bad actors in the CBI industry, ...”

Saint Lucian officials hold the line that“its due diligence was never in question” adding“We have the most rigorous process of all.”

Last week, Prime Minister Pierre returned from Brussels where he engaged in talks focused on proposed changes to the Schengen Visa-Free Regime and how they may impact countries that have investor citizenship programs, like Saint Lucia.” The OPM continued:“Prime Minister Pierre's visit to Brussels although planned in advance to the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement ( MOA ) between other OECS countries with similar programs assumes added significance, as the prime minister will articulate Saint Lucia's position on the MOA , while also exploring further measures that can be taken by all countries to strengthen Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs.”

MSR MEDIA statement advised, that it“ has obtained troubling, serious evidence of potential security risks to the US and the European Union resulting from poorly performed due diligence processes, ...” and“ this evidence has been provided to US authorities and will be provided next week to the European Commission.”

There seems an urgency and seriousness to reshape the Caribbean Countries' CBI programmes, beneficial to Caribbean economies, migration and security, and visa-free travel privileges.

MSR MEDIA supports the latest CBI reforms

“MSR MEDIA invested in the economy of St Kitts and Nevis with the understanding that it would be participating in a free and fair Citizenship by Investment (CBI) market.

“MSR MEDIA, as a significant American investor in the St Kitts and Nevis economy, wants to see the country and people succeed on a level playing field along with other Caribbean nations.

“Contrary to certain media reports, MSR MEDIA has not initiated legal action against the government of St Kitts and Nevis. MSR MEDIA supports the latest CBI reforms initiated by Prime Minister Terrance Drew and attorney-general Garth Wilkin as well as their latest laws against corruption.

“ MSR MEDIA will make an additional announcement regarding potential litigation involving individuals and companies based in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday, April 22, at 4:00 pm Eastern.”

MSR MEDIA announced that starting on May 10, 2024, its parent company will be officially based out of, and operate from, Washington, DC.

