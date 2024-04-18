Russian Troops Shell Vovchansk Twice In One Day, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired twice at the city of Vovchansk, a 52-year-old man was injured.

The police of the Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, the occupiers fired on Vovchansk and the village of Sorokivka, Kharkiv district: the police documented the consequences of enemy attacks. Two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling. They were taken to hospitals with shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

On April 18, at noon, Russians attacked the village of Sorokivka, Kharkiv district, with S-300 systems. The shelling damaged the building of the House of Culture. A 45-year-old civilian man was injured. He was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Hospital inwas completely destroyed by shelling

At 2:10 p.m., Russians launched three airstrikes on the city of Vovchansk. As a result of the airstrikes, eight residential buildings, the territory of the cemetery, and the "Blahoustrii" utility company were damaged. A 52-year-old civilian man was injured when he was riding a bicycle and came under enemy fire. The victim was taken to the hospital.

At about 5:25 p.m., the Russian invaders shelled Vovchansk again. A church and a shop were damaged.

Investigative teams, forensic experts, and explosive experts worked at the sites.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the enemy shelled the village of Lvove in the Kherson region, damaging a school and a house.