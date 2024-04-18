Weapons And Money: Shmyhal Meets With Leader Of Republicans In US Senate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's needs for weapons and finance.

The head of the Ukrainian government reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In Washington, I met with the leader of the Republicans in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell. Bipartisan support of the Congress is extremely important for Ukraine. We talked about our country's needs in weapons and finance. We hope that the law on the aid package for Ukraine will be voted on as soon as possible," noted Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister thanked the Senate for its consistent support of Ukraine's initiatives.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is on a visit to the United States. The day before, he met with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and emphasized the importance of bipartisan support for Ukraine.