Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary Discuss Military Aid, Russia's Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is counting on the United States to unblock aid for 2024, including direct financial support, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

“We expect the United States to continue to stand with Ukraine in our struggle. We hope that assistance to our country for 2024 will be unblocked, including direct financial support. I highlighted this during joint statements to the media following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen," Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram .

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the United States has committed nearly $45 billion in defense spending.

"We have received 55 military support packages. About $22.9 billion in grants. We appreciate it very much," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

According to him, Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its leadership in consultations with the G7 countries on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"We expect that Congress will pass a law and give the U.S. government the authority to confiscate them to help Ukraine," he stressed.

"With Ms. Yellen, we also discussed the need to strengthen sanctions. I also informed her about the reforms we are implementing on our path to joining the EU and NATO," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine is ready“to deepen our bilateral cooperation aimed at winning this war and establishing a just peace for Ukraine and for Europe."

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 17, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives unveiled the texts of a package of bills on foreign aid to US partners and allies. The three bills would provide $26.4 billion to support Israel, $60.8 billion to bolster Ukraine and $8.1 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, including billions for Taiwan.