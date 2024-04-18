Kuwait Lose 2-5 Against Magnolia In World Ice Hockey Championship

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- Magnolia defeated Kuwait 5-2 on Thursday in the 2024 IIHF World Championship Division IV currently hosted by Kuwait. Magnolia's team top the tournament with six points, while Kuwait came second with three points followed by Indonesia on goal difference and then Malaysia. On Friday, the championship concludes with two matches: Magnolia against Malaysia, and Kuwait against Indonesia. (end) tab

