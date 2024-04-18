(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's 2023/2024 sugarcane season is breaking records, with projections showing an unprecedented output of 713.21 million tons.



This remarkable 16.8% increase from the previous year's 610.80 million tons heralds a new era for agricultural achievements in the country.



The National Supply Company (Conab) detailed these figures in their latest release on Thursday, confirming a historic peak in production.



A marginal expansion in the harvested are contributed to this growth, now covering 8.33 million hectares, up from 8.30 million last season.



More notably, yield per hectare has surged by 16.2%, climbing from 73,655 kg to 85,580 kg.







Conab credits this boost to a combination of favorable weather and strategic investments, particularly in enhancing productivity in the central-southern regions of Brazil.



The rise in sugarcane output has had a ripple effect on related industries.



The robust sugar market absorbed the majority of this production, with sugar output climbing to 45.68 million tons-an increase of 24.1% from the prior harvest.



This escalation marks another record for the industry. Biofuel production also benefited from the increased cane supply.



Sugarcane production increased by 11.9%, reaching 29.69 billion liters. Corn ethanol production jumped 33.1%, hitting a new peak of 5.92 billion liters.



Overall, total biofuel production escalated to 35.61 billion liters, marking a 15% increase.



This total includes 14.29 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol and 21.32 billion liters of hydrated ethanol.

Record Surge in Brazil's Sugarcane Yield for 2023/24

Regionally, the Southeast led in volume with a 21% increase to 469 million tons.



Despite a slight decrease in area, enhanced climatic conditions and reinvestment in crop renewal pushed yields to an impressive 91,987 kg/ha.



The Central-West showed gains in area and yield, reaching an average of 81,537 kg/ha over 1.78 million hectares.



The South displayed improvement, with productivity up by 13.4% to 73,860 kg/ha, reversing the area reduction trend.



Conversely, the Northeast experienced a modest decline in output, dropping 0.7% to 56.48 million tons.



However, the North countered this with a 3.1% increase in production due to expanded cultivation areas and stable yields.



This diverse regional performance illustrates the dynamic and growing landscape of Brazil's sugarcane industry.

