Global Wind Capacity Soars To New Heights In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the global wind industry achieved a record by adding 117 gigawatts of new capacity, marking a 50% increase from the previous year.



This expansion could power about 80 million homes at full capacity, showcasing significant advancements in the sector.



The Global Wind Energy Council's (GWEC) annual report revealed that recent growth pushed total global wind capacity beyond 1,000 gigawatts.



This capacity is more than thirty times greater than New York City's peak demand. Despite these achievements, challenges persist.



The GWEC's CEO noted that the current expansion pace falls short of the ambitious targets from last year's COP28 climate conference.







To meet these goals, the industry would need to add about 320 gigawatts annually by 2030, a substantial increase from current levels.



China led the 2023 expansion, contributing 65% of the new installations. Other countries also saw significant growth.



Kenya, for example, which already produces 17% of its electricity from wind power, plans to boost this with a new 1-gigawatt wind farm scheduled for 2028.



This project will significantly enhance the country's renewable energy output and support its green energy objectives.



The report underscores a global shift toward renewable energy, spurred by climate change and sustainable growth strategies.



Globally, as renewable energy portfolios grow, wind power becomes crucial in future energy scenarios.



This shift enhances environmental sustainability and strengthens global energy security, highlighting wind power's essential role in energy strategies.

MENAFN18042024007421016031ID1108113219