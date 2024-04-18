Boston Dynamics’ New Electric Robot Targets Mass Commercialization

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Boston Dynamics has recently transitioned its Atlas humanoid robot from hydraulic to electric systems, unveiling a quieter, more agile version.



This change marks significant advancements in robotic technology and design.



Previously noted for its noisy hydraulic operations, the new electric Atlas now operates silently, enhancing both its efficiency and aesthetic appeal.



In a demonstration, the robot smoothly bent its knees and stood up.



[arve url="" loop="true" /]



It then rotated its head and torso dramatically, showcasing enhanced mobility and a futuristic design with a ring-lit, round screen.



This shift to electric technology aligns with Boston Dynamics' commercialization strategy. It aims to meet contemporary market demands for practical, real-world robotic applications.



The company's CEO announced plans to start pilot testing the electric Atlas at Hyundai facilities next year, with hopes for full production soon thereafter.



The Atlas redesign features a streamlined, humanoid form without exposed cables, differing significantly from its bulkier predecessors.



It adopts a design similar to contemporary robots like Agility's Digit and Apptronik's Apollo, presenting a softer, more engaging appearance.



Despite these changes, Boston Dynamics has chosen to retain the "Atlas" name for this new model, blending legacy with innovation.







This decision reflects confidence in the robot's established brand and its commercial potential.



The introduction of the new electric Atlas marks a technological advancement. It also signifies a strategic shift towards robots that boost industrial productivity.



This development represents a significant evolution in robotics.



It positions the new Atlas as both an engineering marvel and a versatile tool for transforming global industrial operations.

