Brazil’S Balneário Camboriú To Host World’S Tallest Residential Tower

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the scenic coastal city of Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, a groundbreaking project is underway.



The Triumph Tower is poised to redefine the city's skyline, aiming to become the tallest residential building in the world at 509 meters and 154 floors.



Scheduled for a second-half 2024 launch in the Barra Sul area, it is set to eclipse New York's Steinway Tower as the current record holder.



This monumental project is driven by FG Empreendimentos in partnership with Havan, led by businessman Luciano Hang.



Together, they previously developed One Tower, the tallest structure in Balneário Camboriu and all of Latin America, which stands at 290 meters with 84 stories.







This landmark building, completed in December 2022, entailed an investment of around R$650 ($123) million and successfully sold out all 119 of its apartments.



Nearby, the Yachthouse, another standout development, features two towers, each 281 meters high with 81 floors.



Managed by luxury developer Pasqualotto, the Yachthouse will soon rise to 294.1 meters by adding decorative pinnacles, seeking to regain its stature among the nation's tallest residences.



Balneário Camboriú is among Brazil's most vertically developed cities, with over half its population residing in apartments.



It stands alongside Santos and São Caetano do Sul as the country's most urbanized locales.



The drive towards vertical living is accelerating throughout Brazil. For example, in Mato Grosso's Rondonópolis, construction of Niraj Towers has begun.



These twin towers, each standing 250.48 meters tall, will accommodate 210 apartments, complemented by a new shopping center, reflecting the ongoing national trend towards high-rise developments.

Background

Contrary to popular belief, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro aren't Brazil's cities with the highest residential property prices per square meter.



Instead, the top three spots belong to Balneário Camboriú and Itapema in the Southern Santa Catarina state and Vitória in Espirito Santo.



São Paulo ranks fourth, followed by Florianópolis (Santa Catarina), Itajaí (Santa Catarina), and then Rio de Janeiro.

