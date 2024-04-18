Paraguay Nears Record Soybean Harvest Amid Transportation Hurdles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay is on track to record a soybean harvest of 10.4 million tons, despite significant transportation challenges.



The country, ranked as the third-largest soybean exporter globally, grapples with low river levels on the Paraguay-Paraná waterway.



This essential route for moving goods has suffered due to a drought in central-west Brazil, impacting water levels downstream and hindering grain barge navigation on the Rio Paraguay.



Sonia Tomassone from the Paraguayan Chamber of Oilseed and Cereal Exporters (CAPECO highlights the transportation woes. She explains that barges must carry lighter loads, which slows down transport.



Nonetheless, optimism prevails due to strong production figures, a relief after a severe drought during the 2021/22 season halved production.



River gauge readings near Villeta, a crucial grain port, currently show the Rio Paraguay's water at only 0.74 meters-a stark contrast to last year's 5 meters.







Although recent rainfall has provided some relief, it does not fully counteract the ongoing drought conditions.



In Paraguay, river transport is vital, with around 80% of all grain exports in the first quarter of 2024 transported via waterways to seaports in Argentina and Uruguay.



However, the persistent drought in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands threatens to keep regional water levels low.



Eduardo Mingo from Paraguay's National Meteorological Center warns that despite temporary rain, the fundamental drought situation continues.



This scenario highlights the resilience of Paraguay's agricultural sector in managing environmental and logistical challenges.



It emphasizes the nation's efforts to sustain its crucial position in the global soybean market.

