Oil Swings As Risk-Off Mood Vies With Increased Iranian Threats

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as markets weighed Iran's threats on Israeli nuclear sites against a stronger US dollar.

West Texas Intermediate edged higher to trade around $83 a barrel, swinging between gains and losses in nearly a $2 range, as buyers swooped in after crude's drop to a three-week low on Wednesday. Geopolitical risks lingered, with Iran warning Israel against attacking its nuclear facilities, threatening to respond in kind if its atomic sites are targeted. At present, oil is carrying a premium of $5 to $10 a barrel because of geopolitical tensions, but futures may fall without escalation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. Still, crude's recovery remains hampered by broader financial market sentiment as the US dollar's strength makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive. The fundamental picture also is cloudy, and futures dropped on Wednesday after US crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels last week while fuel demand declined.

Despite the recent dip, oil remains comfortably higher year to date as supply cuts by OPEC members underpin a market that's been boosted by geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Russia. The run-up had ignited speculation that crude may regain $100 a barrel, although market metrics such as timespreads and parts of the diesel market are pointing to more amply supply conditions. US sanctions are also in focus. President Joe Biden's administration has reimposed restrictions on Venezuelan oil, ending a six-month reprieve in a move that may hamper flows from the South American nation. At the same time, new sanctions on Iranian oil were included as part of a foreign aid package released by House Republicans that is slated for a floor vote later this week. To get Bloomberg's Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here. --With assistance from Jordan Fitzgerald. More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

