Doctor Sentenced For Unlawful Distribution Of Oxycodone

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – A New Jersey doctor was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and barred from practicing medicine for unlawfully distributing addictive opioids without performing necessary patient assessments.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Felicia E. Gonzalez, 65, of Toms River, prescribed oxycodone to three patients without conducting any physical examinations, developing treatment plans, or assessing the patients for drug dependence. Gonzalez previously received national bans from two large pharmacy chains related to her prescribing practices but continued to prescribe addictive opioids without performing the minimum assessments required by state safety regulations. To conceal her unlawful prescribing, Gonzalez falsified her medical records by falsely claiming to have performed examinations when she had not.

The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division's efforts to combat health care fraud through the Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program. Since March 2007, this program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in 27 federal districts, has charged more than 5,400 defendants who collectively have billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $27 billion. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with HHS-OIG, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in health care fraud schemes.

