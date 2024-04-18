Welcome Change

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



In recent weeks, there has been a welcome shift in the approach of the centre towards handling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has not only shown willingness to withdraw AFSPA

from the region but there has also been movement towards addressing the human rights issues as and when these arise.



The recent army inquiry into the alleged torture of civilians in Poonch-Rajouri is a significant step towards addressing rights violations and upholding accountability by the Army. The findings of the inquiry, which substantiate the allegations of torture by Rashtriya Rifles troops, highlight the importance of investigating such incidents thoroughly and transparently.

The fact that the army's investigation concluded there is substance to the allegations, particularly considering the damning evidence captured on video, is

commendable.

It shows how much the army has taken these allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation despite the challenging circumstances.

In a region plagued by conflict and unrest, where trust in authorities can be fragile, accountability is paramount. The inquiry's findings not only validated the concerns raised by the victims and their families but also reaffirmed the principles of justice and human rights.

However, while the army's inquiry is a welcome development, it's essential to ensure that meaningful actions follow its findings. Mere acknowledgment of wrongdoing is not enough; concrete steps must be taken to address the systemic issues that allow such violations to occur.

The need for accountability extends beyond individual perpetrators to encompass broader institutional reforms. It's imperative to establish robust mechanisms for oversight and accountability within the security forces to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The army has demonstrated a willingness to confront allegations of misconduct and hold perpetrators accountable. This sends a powerful message that human rights violations will not be tolerated and that those responsible will be held to account, regardless of their position or affiliation.

Last year, a military court sentenced to life in prison to the captain who was involved in a fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian, in which three youth from the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir were killed on July 18, 2020, and passed off as militants.

The court found that Captain Bhoopendra Singh, of the Army's 62 Rashtriya Rifles, then stationed in South Kashmir's Shopian district,“exceeded powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act” during the encounter. According to the families, the trio had gone to Shopian to work as labourers. The Army was quick to order a high-level Court of Inquiry into the

encounter and was quick to indict captain Singh which came as a pleasant surprise to people at the time. Army was also quick to confirm that the three youth killed in an encounter at Amshipora were civilians from Rajouri.





As the Army enquiries have shown, what matters is the accountability of the personnel responsible for any excesses, not the revocation of the AFSPA per se. Best possible way out is a willingness among the security agencies to act fairly and speedily in cases of rights violations.