The Lion Electric Company

4/18/2024 10:59 AM EST

Stocks in Play

4/18/2024 - 12:29 PM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced a non-brokered private placement of special warrants for gross proceeds of up to C$10,000,000 through the sale of 10,000,000 Units at a price of C$1.00 per Special Warrant. The Company is further pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the Private Placement, which consisted of 7,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of C$7,000,000. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.78.



