               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stocks In Play


4/18/2024 3:16:26 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Lion Electric Company
4/18/2024 10:59 AM EST

  • Xanadu Mines Ltd
    4/18/2024 10:46 AM EST
  • Sagicor Financial Company Ltd
    4/18/2024 10:41 AM EST
  • Kinaxis Inc.
    4/18/2024 10:02 AM EST
  • Sierra Metals Inc.
    4/18/2024 9:58 AM EST
  • Endeavour Silver Corp
    4/18/2024 9:54 AM EST
  • Bausch + Lomb Corporation
    4/18/2024 9:50 AM EST
  • Signal Gold Inc.
    4/18/2024 9:46 AM EST
  • NioCorp Developments Ltd.
    4/18/2024 9:40 AM EST
  • Lithium South Development Corp
    4/18/2024 9:27 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, April 18, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    4/18/2024 - 12:29 PM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced a non-brokered private placement of special warrants for gross proceeds of up to C$10,000,000 through the sale of 10,000,000 Units at a price of C$1.00 per Special Warrant. The Company is further pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the Private Placement, which consisted of 7,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of C$7,000,000. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.78.

    Full Press Release:





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN18042024000212011056ID1108112848


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search