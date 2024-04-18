(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Tries to Move out of Negative Country

S&P Tries to Recover from 4-Day Slump AdvertismentThe S&P 500 gyrated on Thursday as Wall Street attempted to recover its footing amid a losing streak for the benchmark index. Investors also continued parsing the latest corporate earnings reports.The Dow Jones Industrials popped 240.03 points to 37,993.64.The much-broader index gained 15.2 points to 5,037.41.The NASDAQ regrouped 24.3 points to 15,707.67.The major averages are tracking for a losing week, the latest leg down amid the recent market pullback. The Dow has inched down 0.1% since the start of the week, while the S&P 500 has slid almost 2%.The NASDAQ has tumbled more than 3% as technology shares struggled. That puts the index on pace for its fourth straight down week, which would mark the longest negative streak since December 2022.Credit bureau Equifax declined more than 9% in Thursday's session on disappointing second-quarter guidance. Homebuilder D.R. Horton advanced more than 4% after quarter financials topped expectations.More than 12% of S&P 500-listed companies have now reported earnings in what's shaping up to be a positive season. Of those that have already posted results, 73% have surpassed Wall Street expectations for their individual performances, according to FactSet.With Thursday's action, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ flirted with their fifth straight down session. That would mark the longest losing streaks for each since October and January, respectively.Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell, raising yields to 4.63% from Wednesday's 4.58%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices nicked up a penny to $82.70 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $6.90, to $2,395.30 U.S. an ounce.

