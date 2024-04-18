BJP-JD-S Candidates Will Win All 28 LS Seats In K'taka: Yediyurappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 19 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday that the candidates of the BJP and JD-S are going to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa targeted the Congress, saying the grand old party is a sinking ship.

"There is no single leader in that party who can match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Karnataka, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and PM Modi have joined hands. In view of this, the win in all 28 Parliamentary seats is certain. The Congress is not yet ready to name any candidate for the post of the Prime Minister," he said.

In an oblique reference to rebel BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa who is contesting as an Independent candidate, Yediyurappa appealed to the people to teach a lesson to him in such a manner that in future no leader from the party would dare to rebel against the leadership.

"Such a defeat should be handed over to them," he said without taking any name.

The veteran BJP leader also said that his son B.Y. Raghavendra -- contesting from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat -- would win with a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.