Turkmenistan, TRACECA Explore Cooperation Expansion Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Turkmenistan and TRACECA discussed the current state andprospects for further cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues werediscussed during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairsof Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Secretary General of thePermanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission(IGC), TRACECA Asset Assavbayev.

During the negotiations, the parties noted that Turkmenistanplays an active role in establishing and developing the transportand transit potential of the region.

The Turkmen side stressed that it is ready to continue the jointimplementation of the relevant TRACECA documents, which are aimedat expanding the investment opportunities of transport and transitcorridors.

At the meeting, it was stated that Turkmenistan joined the BasicMultilateral Agreement on International Transport for Developmentof the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor on November 14, 2023.

It was noted that this agreement is designed to promote thedevelopment of economic relations, trade, and transport links inthe regions of Europe, the Black and Caspian Seas, the Caucasus,and Asia.

At the end of the meeting, the negotiators confirmed theirmutual interest in further holding joint events and thematicmeetings with the involvement of specialists from the Turkmentransport industry.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan's transport sector hasundergone significant development, thanks to active governmentpolicy and investments in modern infrastructure projects.

The expansion of the road network, the modernization ofrailways, and the development of port facilities contribute to moreefficient logistics and increase the transit potential of thecountry.