Russian Forces Launch Missile Attack On Village In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 18, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a village in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on April 18, around 12:20, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the village of Sorokivka, Kharkiv district. A store building was damaged. A 45-year-old civilian man was injured," the statement reads.

According to preliminary data from law enforcers, the Russians used an S-300 missile launched from the Belgorod region.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on April 15, Russians launched an air strike on the village of Lukiantsi, Kharkiv district, killing two people and wounding four more.