President Awards 226 Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 226 defenders of Ukraine with state awards.

The corresponding decree, No.231/2024 of April 17, was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

The President awarded the defenders for their courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi,“For Courage”, Danylo Halytskyi, and medals“For Military Service to Ukraine”,“For Impeccable Service”, and“To the Defender of the Fatherland”.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian soldiers in Chernivtsi who are undergoing treatment and presented them with awards.

Photo: President's Office