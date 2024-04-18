Strike On Dzhankoi: General Staff Shares Footage Of Missile Launch

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed four S-400 launchers, an air defense control center, three radar stations, and an airspace surveillance equipment "Fundament-M" in Crimea.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of April 16-17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike and hit designated Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. As a result, four S-400 launchers, an air defense control center, three radar stations, and a Fundament-M airspace surveillance system were destroyed," the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 17, explosions were heard in the area of the Dzhankoi military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The strikes on the Dzhankoi airfield damaged an S-400 system and a command post of the Russian air defense missile regiment.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the military for their accuracy during the operation to destroy the airfield in Dzhankoi.

Photo: video screenshot / t.me/Tsaplienko