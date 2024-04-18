Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Jewish Organizations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of Jewish organizations and students of a Jewish school and thanked the entire Jewish community for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a post on Telegram .

“Before Passover, I had the opportunity to meet with representatives of Jewish organizations and students of a Jewish school. I am grateful to the entire Jewish community for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom. I am especially grateful for the involvement of international partners, in particular from the United States, in helping our country. Now it is very important to bolster air defense to protect our people,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first seminar of active representatives of the Ukrainian community in Israel, entitled "Strengthening the pro-Ukrainian community in Israel," will be held in Tel Aviv on Friday, April 19.