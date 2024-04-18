Russians Shell Nikopol District: Agricultural Company, Infrastructure Facility And Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district with artillery and drones, hitting an infrastructure facility and an agricultural company.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"It was a loud day not only for the Dnipro district. The Nikopol district was also affected - the district center, the Pokrovsk rural, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. In total, the Russian army shelled the area three times with artillery. It also attacked the district 10 times with various types of UAVs," said Lysak. Read also:
Russians attempt to target critical infrastructure in Ivano
-Frankivsk region - RMA
He noted that the shelling damaged an infrastructure facility and an agricultural company. Nine private houses, three outbuildings, two garages, and a power line were damaged.
According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured.
As reported, a Russian missile attack damaged an infrastructure facility and an enterprise in the Dnipro district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
