Future Electronics Singapore Townhall Meeting And Sharing 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore ( forpressrelease) April 18, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently conducted a Townhall 2024 meeting and sharing at the Singapore Regional Office with the Singapore employees Townhall meeting is an occasion for the employees to learn more about the company direction and goals for the upcoming year. It also provides employee the opportunity to give feedback and questions. The Townhall is hosted by overall the senior management team of the company.



The Managing Director (MD) of Asia, Mr Chin Yeow Hon gave a New Year speech sharing the company's direction to all employees. Then the respective department heads were sharing their department achievements in 2023 and their goals in 2024 aligning to the Company Direction shared by the MD. Employees were also given the chance to give their feedback and ask questions during the Q&A sessions.



The session ended with each employee received a delicious New Year bento for lunch. 2024 was the first time Future Electronics Singapore Regional Office hosted a Townhall 2024 meeting and sharing.



Overall, Future Electronics Townhall 2024 sharing was a resounding success. This can be concluded after a post event survey was conducted and over 50% of the respondents were very satisfied with the hosting of the Townhall event and hope this sharing will continue. Future Electronics deeply values its employees and their feedback.



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



