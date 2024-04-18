Kuwait Bags 39 Varied Medals In First GCC Youth Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's players have snatched 39 varied medals at athletics and jujitsu championship in the first GCC youth games currently held in the United Arab Emirates.

At athletics held in Dubai, Abdullatif Faisal and Yaqoub Al-Mahsmoum won the gold and the bronze medals respectively in 800-m race.

In the high-jump contest, Khalil Al-Qattan and Mohammad Al-Duaij had the silver and bronze respectively.

Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani won the gold medal in the shot put, and Sulaiman Al-Shamroukh and Fares Al-Khalidi won the silver and bronze respectively in hammer.

Marzouq Al-Ajeel won the silver medal in the 2000-m steeplechase race, and Asma Al-Attal won the bronze in the javelin throw competition.

In jujitsu contests held in Abu Dhabi, Abdulrahman Al-Jabr had the silver in 77kgs, while Ahmad Shuwaib and Abdulrahman Al-Shareef obtained the silver and bronze respectively in 52kgs.

In addition, Kuwait's junior football team are looking forward to winning the second match in a row as they meet Oman today in the first Gulf Youth Games after defeating Bahrain 1-0.

Meanwhile, Kuwait junior handball team led by Abdullah Al-Dhiyab arrived in UAE's Sharjah for the GCC games.

Al-Dhiyab said in a press statement that the team is ready to compete in the tournament, saying "we are waiting for the draw and the technical meeting before entering the matches.

He noted that players are enthusiastic to play well and offer good performance, indicating that the first youth session will be a good chance for the team who have some important tournaments in the coming period like Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

Kuwait's volleyball team arrived in Dubai for the competition, which includes teams of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the hosts UAE.

Furthermore, chess teams' championship kicked off Thursday and lasts for five days at Sharjah Chess Club.

Kuwait is partaking in the game with two teams composing of six players; three under 18 years old and three under 14. (end)











