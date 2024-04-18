Israel Ruined Over 50 Residential Towers In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr. 18 (Petra) - The Palestinian municipality of Madinat al-Zahra in the central Gaza Strip said the ongoing Israeli aggression caused displacement of more than 10,000 Gazans and demolition of nearly 2, 000 housing units.In a statement Thursday, the municipality said the occupation ruined more than 50 residential towers in the city and also destroyed the municipal headquarters, water wells, sewage networks, universities of Palestine, Al-Isra and Gaza, as well as 6 and 1 government and private schools, respectively, and another for the blind.For its part, Gaza Municipality announced that all water wells in the city completely stopped for more than 10 days after fuel shortage.