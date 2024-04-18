Jordan Vs Qatar AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will once again go all out to secure three points on Thursday when they face Jordan in their second Group A encounter at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

Following their 2-0 win against Indonesia on Monday in the opening match, a second consecutive success at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium will see the hosts become the first side to seal their place in the Knockout Stage and their third appearance in the last eight.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian team encounters for the first time ever the Qatari team in tournament history.

With a clean record, Qatar team is the first to qualify for the Quarters-Finals spot!

IN VIDEO: Qatar impressive finish!

IN VIDEO: Jordan's penalty!

IN VIDEO: Players and fans celebrate the Qatar team win against Jordan in Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium!

HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME

IN VIDEO: Qatar's winning goal at overtime!

90+13' GOAL! Qatar snatches the win from the Jordanian team at overtime!

90+13' VAR Decision: Goal Valid!

90+13' Goal! Jordan U23 1, Qatar U23 2. Mohammad Al Mannai (Qatar U23) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

90+11' Attempt missed. Aref Al Haj (Jordan U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Sief Darwish following a fast

90+10' Attempt saved. Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

90+2' Delay in match because of an injury Mohammed Aiash (Qatar U23).

90+2' Substitution, Jordan U23. Saif Al Bashabsheh replaces Baker Kalbouneh.

88' Delay in match because of an injury Youssef Abdullah (Qatar U23).

86' Substitution, Qatar U23. Mohammad Al Mannai replaces Mostafa Meshaal.

85' Substitution, Qatar U23. Lotfi Madjer replaces Khaled Ali.

85' Attempt blocked. Sief Darwish (Jordan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aref Al Haj.

84' Attempt missed. Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

81' Substitution, Jordan U23. Ibrahim Sabra replaces Reziq Bani Hani.

78' Substitution, Qatar U23. Mubarak Shanan replaces Naif Al Hadrami.

77' Delay in match because of an injury Mostafa Meshaal (Qatar U23).

77' Attempt missed. Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan U23) left footed shot from outside the box.

68' Substitution, Qatar U23. Jassem Al Sharshani replaces Mohamed Gouda.

62' Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

57' Attempt missed. Baker Kalbouneh (Jordan U23) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohannad Abu Taha.

55' Mostafa Meshaal (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54' Attempt saved. Saif Eldeen Hassan (Qatar U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

IN VIDEO: Jordan's goal against Qatar!

52' GOAL! Jordan equals the scores with a penalty!

52' Goal! Jordan U23 1, Qatar U23 1. Aref Al Haj (Jordan U23) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

IN VIDEO: VAR decides a penalty for Jordan.

50' VAR Decision: Penalty for Jordan U23.

48' Hashmi Al Hussain (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half Begins

Jordan 0 - 1 Qatar

FIRST HALF HIGHLIGHTS

HALF TIME

IN VIDEO: Al Yazidi's opening goal!

40' GOAL! Qatar scores an impressive first goal of the match!

40' Goal! Jordan U23 0, Qatar U23 1. Abdullah Al Yazidi (Qatar U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

39' Attempt missed. Faisal Abu Shanab (Jordan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohannad Abu Taha following a set piece situation.

IN VIDEO: Jassem Gaber misses a scoring chance!

---

34' Attempt missed. Jassem Gaber (Qatar U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

26' Hand ball by Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan U23).

IN VIDEO: Mostafa Masheel attempts to open the gates of scoring against Jordan!

21' Attempt saved. Mostafa Meshaal (Qatar U23) header from the centre of the box is saved.

17' Delay in match because of an injury Abdullah Al Yazidi (Qatar U23).

13' Attempt blocked. Sief Darwish (Jordan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohannad Abu Taha.

6' Attempt missed. Mohammed Aiash (Qatar U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Khaled Ali with a cross following a corner.

4' Attempt saved. Aref Al Haj (Jordan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aon Al Maharmeh.

2' Attempt saved. Baker Kalbouneh (Jordan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

MATCH BEGINS!

IN VIDEO: The Qatari national team lines up for the national anthem!

Fans of Qatar and Jordan are flocking to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, arriving minutes ahead of the eagerly anticipated game.

IN PHOTOS: Fans create match vibes at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium ahead of the game!

Line up of players!

IN VIDEO: The Qatari team arrives at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

Qatari team lineup announced!

The locker room for the Qatari team is ready to welcome the players!