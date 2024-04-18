(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) DC Healthcare Rides the Wave of Success with New Openings at Publika and Bukit Indah



KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, is pleased to announce the opening of one Dr. Chong Clinic and one DC Body in KL Publika Shopping Gallery as well as one DC Body Johor Bahru Bukit Indah following the successful launch of multiple Dr. Chong Clinics and DC Body outlets across Malaysia. These additions aim to enhance the availability of DC Healthcare's top-quality wellness and aesthetic services.

Dr Chong Clinic – KL Publika Shopping Gallery continues the Group's offering of premier aesthetic services, building on the reputation of excellence that DC Healthcare has established. Meanwhile, DC Body – KL Publika Shopping Gallery and Johor Bahru Bukit Indah represent an innovative leap for DC Healthcare, extending the Group's offerings into specialised weight management, personalised nutrition counselling and body contouring.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare said, "The positive feedback from our customers from the recent outlets openings of Dr Chong Clinic and DC Body in Ipoh, Johor, Penang and Selangor has inspired us to continue growing. Our new facilities at Publika and Bukit Indah reinforce our commitment to meet the demand for professional wellness and beauty services. We look forward to serving more customers in these new locations."

He added,“The selection of Publika aligns with the Group's strategy to integrate into areas that support the lifestyle preferences of our clients. Both new establishments are designed to meet the high standards of care and professionalism expected from DC Healthcare.”

In 2024, DC Healthcare has expanded its reach by opening four Dr. Chong Clinics located in Taman Molek (Johor Bahru), Bandar Seri Botani (Ipoh), Auto City (Pulau Pinang), and Publika (Kuala Lumpur), as well as four DC Body outlets in USJ Taipan (Selangor), Auto City (Pulau Pinang), Publika (Kuala Lumpur), and Bukit Indah (Johor Bahru). With these latest additions, DC Healthcare now operates a total of 17 medical aesthetic clinics and 4 DC Body outlets nationwide, significantly enhancing the accessibility and availability of its premium wellness and aesthetic services to a broader audience.



