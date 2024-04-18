

Further award documents successful partnership with Amazon

Hamburg, 18.4.2024 - The long-standing cooperation between Enteractive GmbH, a Splendid Group company, and Amazon has once again been positively confirmed by Enteractive's award as an "Amazon Prime Video Preferred Vendor". Participation in this program was the subject of a visit by an Enteractive delegation to the 2024 Summit at Amazon Studios in Culver City. Last year, Enteractive's work was already recognized as outstanding with an award from Amazon.

Jochen Oppermann, General Manager of Enteractive: "A big thank you to the entire Amazon team for this strong, lasting partnership and the good cooperation that makes this program so unique!"

"We are honoured to be one of a select few studios worldwide that continuously meet Amazon's high technical and organizational standards. Our self-developed Platform-as-a-Service solution todos, which we use to digitize, archive and deliver film and series content to Amazon and other partners in our network, makes a major contribution to this," adds Hans D. Henseleit, Managing Director of Enteractive.

About Enteractive: Enteractive is one of the leading service providers in the home entertainment industry and has been supporting film rights holders in the exploitation of their content for almost 25 years. In addition to mastering and QC of films and series for digital distribution to global streaming platforms and TV channels or the production of classic physical media, Enteractive also creates localized masters and subtitles in several languages. With the media supply chain management system todos, Enteractive provides an efficient and cost-effective way of managing all tasks along the value chain and storing and evaluating metadata and sales reports in a centralized manner.



