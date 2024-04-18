EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2023 Annual Report for investors, analysts and media

18.04.2024 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2023 Annual Report for investors, analysts and media



Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will release its Annual Report for the year ending 31 December 2023 on Tuesday, 23 April 23 2024.



We invite investors, analysts, and other interested parties to join our Conference Call on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (CEST) . The management will present the company's development in 2023 and will provide an outlook for 2024.



Conference Call details:

Date: Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (CEST)

Language: German



Registration information:

Please follow this link to register for the call and receive your personalized login details. Should you encounter any issues with the registration, do not hesitate to contact us at ....





The Annual Report & presentation will be available on our website .



We look forward to your participation.





Best regards



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO

Henning Döring, CFO







