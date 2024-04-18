Netlist Schedules First Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Irvine, 04/18/2024 / 08:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Netlist, Inc.
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2024. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here .
For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."
A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at .
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist has consistently driven innovation in the field of cutting-edge enterprise memory and storage, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit .
For more information, please contact:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
...
(212) 739-6729
SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.
04/18/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG
MENAFN18042024004691010666ID1108112138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.