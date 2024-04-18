EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I / Key word(s): Annual Report

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Publication of Annual Report 2023

18.04.2024 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary announcement on the publication of financial reports pursuant to Sections 114, 115, 117 WpHG (the German Securities Act)



Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports will be published:



Type: Annual Report 2023

Language: English

Publishing Date: 26.04.2024

Location:





Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
ISIN: DE000A0DEN75
WKN: A0DEN7



