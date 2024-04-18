               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Publication Of Annual Report 2023


4/18/2024 2:18:07 PM

EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I / Key word(s): Annual Report
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Publication of Annual Report 2023
18.04.2024 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement on the publication of financial reports pursuant to Sections 114, 115, 117 WpHG (the German Securities Act)

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports will be published:

Type: Annual Report 2023
Language: English
Publishing Date: 26.04.2024
Location:


Archive at

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
United States
Phone: +49(0)228 920 0
Fax: +49(0)228 920 35151
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0DEN75
WKN: A0DEN7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1884043


