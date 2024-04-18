EQS-News: Sto SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Long-term succession for Executive Board division of Technology; Change in the Supervisory Board prepared

18.04.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P E R S O N N E L

I N F O R M A T I O N

Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Stühlingen/Germany



Long-term succession for Executive Board division of Technology - Contract of Jan Nissen ends as planned on 31

December

2024

Supervisory Board of the personally liable partner STO Management SE appoints Jost Bendel as successor Change in the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co. KGaA prepared

Stühlingen/Germany, 18

April

2024 – As part of its long-term succession planning, the Supervisory Board of STO Management SE as the personally liable partner of Sto SE & Co. KGaA resolved to conclude an Executive Board contract with Jost Bendel. He was appointed to the Executive Board of STO Management SE for four years – from 1

September

2024 until 31

August 2028, as the long-term member of the Executive Board, Jan Nissen, will be retiring after his contract ends at the end of 2024. Jan Nissen has been a member of the Executive Board since 1

January

2017 and is responsible for Process Engineering, Innovation, Materials Management, and Logistics. Before that, he held different positions in Materials Management at Sto SE & Co. KGaA for more than 20 years. Jochen Stotmeister, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of STO Management SE, emphasises, 'The Supervisory Board and I personally would like to thank Jan Nissen for the many years of particularly good and very successful cooperation. We wish him all the very best for the future.' The resolution to appoint Jost Bendel to the Executive Board as Jan Nissen's successor was passed in the meeting of the Supervisory Board of STO Management SE on 18

April

2024. He will join the company on 1

September 2024 as a deputy member of the Executive Board. After a handover period of four months and extensive onboarding in the Sto Group and the Executive Board, he will take over the divisional responsibility from Jan Nissen with effect from 1

January

2025. As an experienced manager in global companies, Jost Bendel (44) has extensive expertise in the manufacturing and construction industry, as well as profound knowledge in the technology-driven transformation of industries, process optimisation, and innovation. Currently, he holds a managerial position at Storskogen Deutschland GmbH. Before that he had worked for Schindler Management AG and Siemens AG, among other companies. His contract was also signed on 18

April

2024. Jochen Stotmeister, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of STO Management SE, underlines, 'We are delighted that with Jost Bendel we have gained a manager with international experience for our company.' In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co. KGaA arranged the succession of Dr Renate Neumann-Schäfer, whose ordinary term as Member of the Supervisory Board expires with the end of the General Meeting on 19

June

2024. The Supervisory Board proposes Rolf Wöhrle to be appointed to the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co. KGaA by the General Meeting on 19

June

2024. Until 31

December

2023, Rolf Wöhrle was the Chief Financial Officer of STO Management SE, the personally liable partner of Sto SE &

Co. KGaA. Stotmeister Beteiligungs GmbH, which owns the absolute majority of the shares with voting rights of Sto SE & Co. KGaA, has proposed Rolf Wöhrle to be appointed, in accordance with Section

100

(2),

p.

1,

no.

4

of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Sto SE & Co. KGaA is a major international manufacturer of products and systems for building coatings. The company is a leader in the business field of external wall insulation systems. Sto's core product range also includes high-quality facade elements, as well as renders, plasters, and paints for building exteriors and interiors alike. Another focus is placed on concrete repair, floor coatings, acoustic systems, and rainscreen cladding systems. Sto SE & Co. KGaA contact person:

Désirée Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of STO Management SE

Contact via: Telephone: +49 7744 57-1241, e-mail: ... Contact to the media:

Claudia Wieland, Redaktionsbüro tik, Tel.: +49 911 98817071,

e-mail: ...

18.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Sto SE & Co. KGaA Ehrenbachstraße 1 79780 Stühlingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7744 57-0 Fax: +49 (0)7744 57-2178 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007274136 WKN: 727413 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1884041



End of News EQS News Service