Farm Laws Repeal Make Govt Shift Focus To Agriculture Input Reforms

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 18 (KNN) With the farm Acts now repealed, the government is shifting its attention to reforming the input side of the agriculture sector. Sources indicate that a blueprint is being prepared as part of the 100-day agenda of the Modi government's third term.

This blueprint aims to make life easier for farmers by streamlining regulations and rules governing seeds, fertilisers, and plant chemicals, with quicker approvals but without compromising on quality.

On the fertiliser front, the government is exploring ways to administer the fertiliser subsidy more effectively, build on the success of neem-coated urea, and curb leakages and diversions.

A few years ago, a proposal was floated to conduct a pilot project in selected districts, linking land holdings with nutrient consumption through a modified version of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

Currently, the existing DBT scheme requires farmers to purchase fertilisers through point-of-sale devices after Aadhaar authentication, establishing their identity.

However, there is no restriction on the number of bags each farmer can purchase, leading to potential over-usage and misuse.

Regarding seeds and plant chemicals, sources indicate that urgent reforms are needed, as the regulatory and approval process in India is time-consuming and involves multiple layers.

The government could create a favourable policy environment for the agrochemicals sector, facilitating an increase in exports, attracting foreign investments, and safeguarding the interests of small and regional players.

The industry has long sought reforms in the Central Insecticides Laboratory (CIL) to reduce pendency and expedite the clearance of new applications.

One major challenge faced by Indian agricultural exporters is the stringent rules related to pesticide residues in regions like the European Union.

