Markus Pinter Joins Revoquant AI As General Manager For Middle East And Africa

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India RevoQuant AI , a leader in harnessing Big Data Analytics and Machine Learning Models to empower collaborative thinking within businesses, today announced a significant milestone with the appointment of Markus Pinter as General Manager – Middle East and Africa. Mr. Pinter joins RevoQuant AI not only in a leadership role but also as a strategic investor, demonstrating his strong belief in the company's vision and future.



Markus

Pinter Leads RevoQuant's Middle East expansion





“We are thrilled to welcome Markus Pinter to the RevoQuant AI team,” said Kapil Soni, CEO of RevoQuant AI. “His extensive experience leading and growing businesses in international markets, coupled with his proven track record of fostering collaboration and achieving sustainable success, makes him an invaluable asset. Markus's strategic investment further validates our approach and fuels our excitement for the immense potential we have together.”





Mr. Pinter brings over 32 years of professional experience, including more than 20 years spent working internationally across diverse geographies and cultures. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered impressive results, driving steady business growth, increasing profitability, and establishing strong compliance cultures within the organisations he has led.





His expertise encompasses implementing major restructuring programs, centralising finance functions, optimising business models, and creating legal structures.





“I am incredibly excited to join RevoQuant AI at this pivotal moment in the company's journey,” said Markus Pinter. “The opportunity to leverage my experience in a technology-driven company that fosters collaborative thinking and empowers businesses to achieve more is truly inspiring. I am confident that my strategic vision and collaborative approach will perfectly complement the RevoQuant AI team, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and success in the Middle East and Africa region.”





With Mr. Pinter's leadership and strategic investment, RevoQuant AI is poised for significant expansion and impact in the Middle East and Africa. His expertise and collaborative spirit will be instrumental in shaping the future of the company and achieving its ambitious goals.





About RevoQuant AI

RevoQuant AI is a pioneering company that empowers businesses across various industries such as Pharma, FMCG, Real Estate, Heavy Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, etc., to unlock the transformative potential of collaborative thinking through the power of big data analytics and machine learning. By harnessing the collective knowledge and insights within organisations, RevoQuant AI equips businesses to make informed decisions, triggering early warning signals using Agile Audit and Continuous Control Monitoring backed up by AI/ML Models, and achieving sustainable success.